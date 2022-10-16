Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta overcome Sassuolo to top Serie A

Sassuolo defender Georgios Kyriakopoulos gave his side the lead with a powerful left-foot volley in the 41st minute, putting Atalanta behind in a league game for the first time this season. Pasalic equalised in first-half stoppage time and Lookman sealed the win a minute into the second half after running past Sassuolo's defence and placing the ball into the top right corner of the goal with a curling shot from close range. Napoli host Bologna on Sunday.

Pasalic equalised in first-half stoppage time and Lookman sealed the win a minute into the second half after running past Sassuolo's defence and placing the ball into the top right corner of the goal with a curling shot from close range. Atalanta have now gone unbeaten in their first Serie A matches for the first time in their history.

Atalanta top the standings with 24 points, but have played one more game than Napoli in second with 23. Napoli host Bologna on Sunday.

