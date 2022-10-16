Rugby-Hooper to return for Wallabies, Slipper to remain captain

Michael Hooper will return to the Wallabies fold for the season-ending tour of Europe but will not take back the captaincy after missing most of the Rugby Championship for mental health reasons. Prop James Slipper, who has stood in as captain in Hooper's place, will continue to lead the side for tests against Scotland, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

"To have Michael back in the group is massive for our team on and off the field and we'll continue to make sure that he has the support around him he needs," Australia coach Dave Rennie said in a statement on Sunday. The under-pressure Rennie named a much-changed 36-man squad for the tour after the Wallabies crashed out of the Rugby Championship with back-to-back defeats against New Zealand.

Rennie recalled France-based lock Will Skelton and included lock Ned Hanigan in his first Wallabies squad since 2020 after he impressed in Japan for the Australia A side. Along with Skelton, flyhalf Bernard Foley is the other overseas-based player included in the squad.

Rennie is restricted to picking only three overseas-based players per tour or series as part of Rugby Australia's selection policy. That has meant no place for offshore Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete and lock Rory Arnold.

There was also no place for veteran utility back Kurtley Beale or Fiji-born winger Suliasi Vunivalu. Rennie selected five uncapped players, with Melbourne Rebels prop Sam Talakai and New South Wales pair Ben Donaldson and Mark Nawaqanitawase included in their first Wallabies squad.

Squad: Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Langi Gleeson, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Cadeyrn Neville, Matt Philip, Dave Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini.

Backs - Tom Banks, Jock Campbell, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Nic White, Tom Wright

