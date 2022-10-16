Left Menu

Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf in Firenze Open final

Im just going to keep working on the things Ive been working on and not worry about the result, Wolf said.Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament on Saturday.

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, I'm going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.' “That's what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis.” Earlier, Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

“I haven't been in a final before. I'm just going to keep working on the things I've been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994. AP BS BS

