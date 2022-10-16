Left Menu

Motorcycling-Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead

It was heartbreak for local favourite Jack Miller, as his slim title hopes were crushed after a fall following contact by Honda's Alex Marquez. Marquez crashed in the warm-up as rain played havoc ahead of the race but the Spaniard had no problems in better conditions and celebrated his first podium finish since last year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:23 IST
Motorcycling-Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead
  • Country:
  • Australia

Suzuki's Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish after defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out. Rins took the lead from Bagnaia in the final lap and crossed the finish line ahead of six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez who grabbed his 100th podium as premier class motorcycle racing returned to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

Yamaha's Quartararo went wide at turn four early in the race to drop to 22nd place before crashing out after another mistake to cede the championship lead to Bagnaia whose victory charge was ended in dramatic circumstances by the top two late on. It was heartbreak for local favourite Jack Miller, as his slim title hopes were crushed after a fall following contact by Honda's Alex Marquez.

Marquez crashed in the warm-up as rain played havoc ahead of the race but the Spaniard had no problems in better conditions and celebrated his first podium finish since last year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Earlier, Spain's Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) secured the Moto3 crown with a superb victory, taking himself more than the requisite 50 points clear of his nearest rivals with two rounds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
4
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022