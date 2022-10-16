Left Menu

Regasa, Cheptai win elite races at Delhi Half Marathon

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:50 IST
Chala Regasa of Ethiopia and Irine Cheptai of Kenya won the men and women elite races respectively at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Regasa won the race with a time of 1 hour 30 seconds, while Cheptai came up with a personal best of 1:06:42 to top the women's event.

Kenya's Felix Kipkoech and Ethiopia's Boki Diriba came second and third in the men's race with timings of 1:00:33 and 1:00:34 respectively. Ethopia's Dawit Seyaum and Uganda's Stella Chesang came second and third in the women's race with 1:08:02 and 1:08:11.

Steeple chaser Avinash Sable won the Indian men elite race by just 0.04 seconds ahead of Kartik Kumar and Srinu Bugatha. Both Sable and Kumar clocked 1:04:00 but the former won by the smallest of margins.

The Indian women elite race was won by Sanjivani Yadav who clocked 1:17:53. Monika Athara and Priti Lamba were second and third with 1:18:39 and 1:19:06.

