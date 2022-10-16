Left Menu

Cricket-Mitchell targeting return against Afghanistan, says NZ coach Stead

"But in terms of the structure of the site, we've tried to keep reasonably consistent with that through the tri-series as well." Stead also confirmed Glenn Phillips will be their back-up wicketkeeper, behind Devon Conway, leaving Finn Allen to focus on his batting.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:45 IST
Cricket-Mitchell targeting return against Afghanistan, says NZ coach Stead
Daryl Mitchell (Photo: New Zealand Cricket/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recovering all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is targeting a return to action in New Zealand's second match of the Twenty20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Oct. 26, head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday. Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Stead said the 31-year-old, had he been fit, would have been in the playing XI for their tournament opener against hosts and champions Australia in Sydney on Saturday. "In all likelihood, he's unlikely to be available for that first game," the coach told a news conference ahead of Monday's warm-up match against South Africa in Brisbane.

"It's more likely the second game, this is what we're targeting at the stage." Stead said it was premature to discuss the possible playing XI against Australia even before they had assessed conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"We'll have to, I guess, have a look at those conditions, see what's put in front of us before we make some calls on that final 11. "But in terms of the structure of the site, we've tried to keep reasonably consistent with that through the tri-series as well."

Stead also confirmed Glenn Phillips will be their back-up wicketkeeper, behind Devon Conway, leaving Finn Allen to focus on his batting. "I think tomorrow Phillips will probably take the gloves just for a short period of time.

"Finn Allen's another option for us but I think at the moment we'll probably just allow him to keep going with the bat the way he is. "He's also an outstanding fielder as is Glenn as well."

In case of any tournament-ending injury to Conway, last year's runner-up New Zealand would fly in a replacement stumper, Stead added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022