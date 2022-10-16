Golf-Bradley staves off Fowler, Putnam to win Zozo Championship

American Keegan Bradley sealed his first PGA Tour victory in four years with a one-stroke win at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan as overnight leader Rickie Fowler faded in the final round on Sunday.

Bradley closed with a two-under 68 -- 15-under overall -- to finish ahead of compatriots Fowler and Andrew Putnam, who shared second place on a see-sawing day of action in the $11 million tournament where the victor earns $1.98 million. Fowler came into the fourth round at the Narashino Country Club at 14-under for a one-shot advantage over Bradley and two strokes on Putnam, but he was unable to end a three-year PGA title drought at the Tour's only event in Japan.

The trio all grabbed the lead at different stages on Sunday but Bradley went two clear with 20-foot birdie putt at the 11th hole before Putnam set up a potentially thrilling finish after catching up with him on the 16th. But Bradley went two clear heading into the final hole with a clutch birdie on the difficult 17th as Putnam faltered and the 36-year-old held his nerve thereafter to claim the fifth tournament victory of his career.

"It's why I practice so hard. It was not going to be easy and that two-putt on 16 was major," said an emotional Bradley, whose last win on the Tour was at the 2018 BMW Championship. "Things aren't easy for me normally, so the birdie on the 17th was one of the best holes of my life. This is so special. I played in the final group here when Tiger Woods won... I'm so proud to win this tournament."

Fowler's hopes of claiming a sixth PGA Tour victory faded when he bogeyed the 15th before squandering the opportunity to claim a birdie in the next with another disappointing putt. A late flourish on the 18th earned him a share of second place.

