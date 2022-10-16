Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner

Test skipper Pat Cummins is ready to be Australia's one-day captain on a rotational basis and is even open to sharing the responsibility with David Warner, the 29-year-old said on Sunday. With Aaron Finch announcing his ODI retirement last month, Australia will need to find a leader for the 50-overs squad with less than a year to go before the 2023 World Cup in India.

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final

Top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev knocked off Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in a semifinal match at the Gijon Open in Gijon, Spain. Rublev won 29 of 39 first-serve points (74.4 percent) and tallied three aces to get past Thiem, who was playing on a protected ranking. Rublev cruised through both sets and never trailed during the match.

Golf-Bradley staves off Fowler, Putnam to win Zozo Championship

American Keegan Bradley sealed his first PGA Tour victory in four years with a one-stroke win at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan as overnight leader Rickie Fowler faded in the final round on Sunday. Bradley closed with a two-under 68 -- 15-under overall -- to finish ahead of compatriots Fowler and Andrew Putnam, who shared second place on a see-sawing day of action in the $11 million tournament where the victor earns $1.98 million.

NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild

Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first and 6-4 after two, Minnesota got a third power-play goal courtesy of Mats Zuccarello (who also had two assists) just 5:56 into the third and a goal from Sam Steel less than two minutes later. However, Kempe's third goal in three games came 31 seconds later to put the Kings back on top.

MLB roundup: Padres use big inning to advance, oust Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto drove in runs earlier in the seventh before Cronenworth lined his single to center off Alex Vesia to put the Padres ahead.

Rugby-New Zealand trounce Wales to lock up spot in the last eight

Reigning champions and tournament hosts New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 56-12 at the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday to lock up the top spot in Pool A and a place in the quarter-finals along with England and Canada. Prolific winger Portia Woodman and 18-year-old centre Sylvia Brunt both crossed twice as the five-times world champions ran in 10 tries in a bonus point win to delight the crowd at the Waitakere Stadium in the suburbs of Auckland.

Tennis-Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final

World number one Iga Swiatek emerged red hot from a rain delay on Saturday to beat American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-2 and reach the San Diego Open final. Swiatek will face either American Danielle Collins or Croatia's Donna Vekic for the title after their semi-final clash was suspended following three rain delays and scheduled to resume on Sunday.

Motorcycling-Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead

Suzuki's Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish after defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out. Rins took the lead from Bagnaia in the final lap and crossed the finish line ahead of six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez who grabbed his 100th podium as premier class motorcycle racing returned to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

Cricket-Mitchell targeting return against Afghanistan, says NZ coach Stead

Recovering all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is targeting a return to action in New Zealand's second match of the Twenty20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Oct. 26, head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday. Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Soccer-Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

