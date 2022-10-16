Left Menu

Motorcycling-Suzuki deserved Australian GP success, says Rins

This one is for all the team, for the ones who got some contracts for next year and for the ones who didn't." Rins will replace Spaniard Alex Marquez, who is set to join Gresini next year, at LCR Honda.

Alex Rins dedicated his Australian MotoGP triumph on Sunday to his Suzuki team and hailed them for not throwing in the towel following the manufacturer's decision to leave the sport after the 2022 season. Suzuki announced its departure in July after the Japanese manufacturer reached an agreement with promoters Dorna.

"It wasn't easy for us as a team to know that next year the team is not continuing in the championship," said Rins, who will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023 on a two-year contract. "So, we had not so good races. "Also, I was involved in some crashes with some riders, in Montmelo I broke my hand. So, the key was to not give up, we never threw in the towel.

"We deserved this victory. This one is for all the team, for the ones who got some contracts for next year and for the ones who didn't." Rins will replace Spaniard Alex Marquez, who is set to join Gresini next year, at LCR Honda.

