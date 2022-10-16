Left Menu

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:10 IST
Praful Patel congratulates Mubassina Mohammed for silver in long jump in Asian Youth Athletics

Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on Sunday congratulated Mubassina Mohammed who won silver in the long jump event of the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championship held in Kuwait.

Patel congratulated her on her achievement and hoped it would inspire the youth of the island archipelago of Lakshadweep to excel in sports and bring laurels to the country, his office said in a statement.

He also said that it was a historic moment for the people of the island archipelago as a daughter of Lakshadweep won silver in the athletic event, according to the statement.

Patel also congratulated the 16-year-old athlete on his Facebook page.

''My heartfelt warm wishes to the 16-year-old girl, Mubassin Mohammed, daughter of Lakshadweep for an astonishing achievement of winning a silver medal in the long jump athletic event of the Youth Games held in Kuwait.

''Many congratulations champion, you make the country proud,'' he said in his Facebook post which included photographs of the athlete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

