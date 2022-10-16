Left Menu

Soccer-Lautaro back on goal trail as Inter ease past Salernitana

Inter opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Lautaro, who lashed a shot from outside the box and the ball bounced in front of Salernitana keeper Luigi Sepe before finding the bottom corner. The Argentine striker netted after a goalless streak of five league games.

Soccer-Lautaro back on goal trail as Inter ease past Salernitana
Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan ease to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday. Inter opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Lautaro, who lashed a shot from outside the box and the ball bounced in front of Salernitana keeper Luigi Sepe before finding the bottom corner.

The Argentine striker netted after a goalless streak of five league games. Barella doubled Inter's advantage at the San Siro in the 58th minute, controlling the ball superbly in the box and placing a shot into the bottom right corner.

Inter, last season's runners-up, moved up one place to seventh in the standings on 18 points. They are one point behind AS Roma and two adrift of fifth-placed AC Milan who have a game in hand and play at Verona later on Sunday. Salernitana remained 12th on 10 points.

