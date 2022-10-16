Left Menu

Considering 'Dahi Handi' as adventure sport not easy process: NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said considering Dahi Handi as an adventure sport will not be an easy process. Asked about the Maharashtra government according adventure sports tag to Dahi Handi, Pawar said, Considering Dahi Handi as an adventure sport is not an easy process.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:35 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said considering 'Dahi Handi' as an adventure sport will not be an easy process. Pawar had arrived in Pune to felicitate players from Pune district who won medals at the 36th National Games 2022. Asked about the Maharashtra government according adventure sports tag to 'Dahi Handi', Pawar said, ''Considering Dahi Handi as an adventure sport is not an easy process. The collection of data is still in progress. It will also be difficult to find out and understand, which of the participants should be rewarded.'' Earlier in August, the state government decided to accord adventure sport status to 'Dahi Handi', a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot filled with curd hanging mid-air.

''Dahi Handi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. While announcing the decision, Eknath Shinde was a newly appointed chief minister, and he must have made the announcement in excitement. Now, the government will have to see how to put this into practice,'' the former deputy chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

