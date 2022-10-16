Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Richarlison sweating on scan as World Cup looms

Richarlison has established himself as Brazil's number nine and is favourite to lead his country's attack at the World Cup finals in Qatar which start next month. But he hobbled off early in the second half against his old club with a calf injury and will undergo MRI scans on Monday.

Brazil striker Richarlison faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury that forced him off for Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League win over Everton on Saturday. Richarlison has established himself as Brazil's number nine and is favourite to lead his country's attack at the World Cup finals in Qatar which start next month.

But he hobbled off early in the second half against his old club with a calf injury and will undergo MRI scans on Monday. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has ruled Richarlison out for their trip to Manchester United next week but there are concerns the injury could force a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Richarlison, who has scored 17 goals in 38 appearances for Brazil, was seen leaving Tottenham's stadium on crutches and was emotional when interviewed after the game. "It's kind of hard to say because it's close to the realization of my dream (the World Cup)," he told ESPN Brazil.

"I've already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months. "I know it's hard to talk at this moment, but let's see, I'll recover. I have a scan on Monday but even walking hurts. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar."

