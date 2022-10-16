Soccer-Chelsea's James to be in brace for four weeks, says Potter

Chelsea's England right back Reece James will "give everything" to be fit for the World Cup but manager Graham Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday. James injured his knee against Milan in the Champions League last week and faces several weeks out and looks almost certain to miss the tournament in Qatar.

"In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don't know. He will give everything but he is in a brace for four weeks so that will slow things down," Potter told reporters. "He's disappointed and upset. He got himself into a real good moment of form. He will give everything, fight and give as best he can. He will return and be a top, top player."

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his squad on Thursday -- a month before his side kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran. James, 22, has established himself as Southgate's first choice right wing back, earning 15 caps.

