Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's James to be in brace for four weeks, says Potter

Chelsea's England right back Reece James will "give everything" to be fit for the World Cup but manager Graham Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday. James injured his knee against AC Milan in the Champions League last week and faces several weeks out.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:26 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's James to be in brace for four weeks, says Potter

Chelsea's England right back Reece James will "give everything" to be fit for the World Cup but manager Graham Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday.

James injured his knee against AC Milan in the Champions League last week and faces several weeks out. He looks almost certain to miss the tournament in Qatar. "In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don't know. He will give everything but he is in a brace for four weeks so that will slow things down," Potter told reporters.

"It wouldn't be my place to predict what's going to happen. All I know is what the next four weeks look like for him and that has implications in terms of what he needs to do to get fit from there. But our job is just to help him in the short term now and get him back. "He's disappointed and upset. He got himself into a real good moment of form. He will give everything, fight and give as best he can. He will return and be a top, top player."

Potter refuted any suggestion Chelsea had been slow to diagnose the extent of James's injury after it was reported he stayed with the squad in Milan for some relaxation. "Reece felt a bit of discomfort the following day, came home and we got it assessed as quickly as we could," Potter said. "Nothing has got worse because of how we acted in those times. Now we have to support him and get him strong."

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his squad on Thursday -- a month before his side kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran. James, 22, has established himself as Southgate's first-choice right wing back, earning 15 caps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022