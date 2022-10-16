Sports News Roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild; Padres use big inning to advance, oust Dodgers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Shields earned 'GWOAT' title, says Marshall

Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields lived up to her self-proclaimed title of "Greatest Woman Of All Time (GWOAT)" after the American won their fight to become the undisputed middleweight champion at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles.

NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild

Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first and 6-4 after two, Minnesota got a third power-play goal courtesy of Mats Zuccarello (who also had two assists) just 5:56 into the third and a goal from Sam Steel less than two minutes later. However, Kempe's third goal in three games came 31 seconds later to put the Kings back on top.

Soccer-Rice strikes to earn West Ham draw at Southampton

Declan Rice drilled home a curling effort from outside the penalty area to secure West Ham United a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton on Sunday. Skipper Rice expertly bent in his 64th-minute effort to give the visitors a deserved share of the spoils after Romain Perraud had put the Saints ahead in the 20th minute.

MLB roundup: Padres use big inning to advance, oust Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto drove in runs earlier in the seventh before Cronenworth lined his single to center off Alex Vesia to put the Padres ahead.

Soccer-Arsenal hold off hungry Leeds to stay top of Premier League

Arsenal handed Leeds United their first home loss of the season with a gritty 1-0 victory in a frantic game at Elland Road on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League with their best ever start to a season. Bukayo Saka's first-half goal was enough to give Arsenal a spirited victory against an eager Leeds side, marking the first time in the North London club's history that they have won nine of their opening 10 games in a top-flight season.

Tennis-Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final

World number one Iga Swiatek emerged red hot from a rain delay on Saturday to beat American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-2 and reach the San Diego Open final. Swiatek will face either American Danielle Collins or Croatia's Donna Vekic for the title after their semi-final clash was suspended following three rain delays and scheduled to resume on Sunday.

Soccer-Hull City goal posts get the chop

Hull City's goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday's Championship match against Birmingham City. Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring tape to determine that the goal at the MKM Stadium was too big and that they would need time to reduce its size before recalibrating the goal line technology.

Italy's Draghi offers support to volleyball player Egonu over nationality issue

Outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi on Sunday offered his full support to Paola Egonu after the Italian volleyball player born to Nigerian parents said she was taking a break from the national team following comments questioning her nationality. On Saturday a video of the 23-year-old went viral in which she burst into tears after her team took bronze in the world championships, telling her agent on the sidelines this was her last match with the national team as she was tired of being questioned about whether she was Italian.

Soccer-Real Madrid go top after 3-1 win over Barcelona

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in 'El Clasico' on Sunday to move top of LaLiga. The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man United and misfiring Ronaldo

Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six. Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, Eddie Howe's Newcastle had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then off the post.

