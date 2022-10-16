Soccer-Sarri demands new home turf as Immobile limps off in Udinese draw

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said the bad condition of the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico played a significant role in the 0-0 draw against visiting Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. Lazio had won their previous four league matches, scoring 14 goals with none conceded, but fired blanks against Udinese.

"The team did try, but we were up against the worst possible opponents today, a really physical and fresh side when we played three games in seven days. If you then play on this turf, that becomes a big problem," Sarri told DAZN. "I am a coach who wants his teams to make 700 passes to feet in every game, I am not suited to this type of pitch, so if this remains the pitch, the club should think of someone else."

Ciro Immobile had to be substituted after 29 minutes with what looked like a muscle strain. The 32-year-old Italy striker is Serie A's joint top scorer with six goals so far this season. "It is not going to be the same without him, we hope that will be for as little time as possible. We will let 48 hours pass, have the tests and see what the situation is," Sarri said.

Third-placed Lazio are level on 21 points with Udinese, who are fourth, with a better goal difference after 10 games.

