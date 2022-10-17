Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, October 16

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - - NFL Report: NFL weighs discipline for WR Davante Adams The NFL is unlikely to punish Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer until after his legal situation is resolved, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-ADAMS, Field Level Media - - Bengals WR Tee Higgins active vs. Saints Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is active for Sunday's game against the host New Orleans Saints. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-HIGGINS, Field Level Media - - Patriots QB Bailey Zappe makes first road start at Cleveland New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is officially inactive Sunday and rookie Bailey Zappe will make his first career road start at Cleveland. FOOTBALL-NFL-NE-ZAPPE, Field Level Media - - 49ers DE Nick Bosa out, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts active San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will miss Sunday's game at Atlanta due to a groin injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-BOSA, Field Level Media - - - - Sunday's schedule: 49ers at Falcons Patriots at Browns Jets at Packers Jaguars at Colts Vikings at Dolphins Bengals at Saints Ravens at Giants Buccaneers at Steelers Panthers at Rams Cardinals at Seahawks Bills at Chiefs Cowboys at Eagles - - - - MLB Sunday's schedule: ALDS G4: Yankees at Guardians - - - - NHL Capitals sign Sonny Milano to one-year contract The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-WAS-MILANO, Field Level Media - - - - MLS Sunday's schedule: Real Salt Lake at Austin FC Orlando City at CF Montreal - - - - NBA Bucks G/F Pat Connaughton (calf) out three weeks Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton will be sidelined for approximately three weeks with a right calf strain. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-CONNAUGHTON, Field Level Media - - - - NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas - - - - GOLF PGA -- Zozo Championship Champions -- SAS Championship LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - - - - TENNIS ATP roundup WTA roundup - - - - ESPORTS DOTA -- The International 2022 (at Singapore) Overwatch League -- Countdown Cup qualifiers League of Legends World Championship group stage - - - -

