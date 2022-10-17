Left Menu

Soccer-Union outclass Dortmund with Haberer double to open four-point lead

Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point gap at the top of the table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball and the midfielder tapped in from close range after eight minutes before drilling home another goal with a powerful shot from the edge the box in the 21st.

Soccer-Union outclass Dortmund with Haberer double to open four-point lead

Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point gap at the top of the table.

Haberer first pounced when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball and the midfielder tapped in from close range after eight minutes before drilling home another goal with a powerful shot from the edge the box in the 21st. "I am obviously happy when looking at the standings," said Union coach Urs Fischer. "But as I said before this is just a momentary snapshot.

"The 23 points after 10 matches are unusual and will help us enormously to get through the next four weeks. The boys love playing every two days." Dortmund's backline was leaking like a sieve in the first half and the visitors were lucky to go into the break with just a two-goal deficit as Union's Sheraldo Becker wreaked havoc down the wing.

They improved after the break and Kobel redeemed himself for his first-half error with a full-stretch save to stop a Timo Baumgartl header but Dortmund completely lacked ideas in attack to threaten the hosts. They did launch a late comeback attempt with Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and Youssoufa Moukoko all coming close in the final 15 minutes but Union keeper Frederik Ronnow was on hand to deny them.

"This is brutally disappointing," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. "At the end we offered too little. We tried to come back in the second half but it just was not enough." The win kept leaders Union, with the league's best defence, four points clear of champions Bayern Munich, in second place after a 5-0 demolition of Freiburg, who dropped to third on 18.

Dortmund's fourth league loss of the season saw them drop to eighth on 16.

