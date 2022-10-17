Soccer-Arsenal beat Reading, Man United go top of WSL with Brighton win

A first-half goal from Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a 1-0 win away to struggling Reading on Sunday but it wasn't enough to dislodge Manchester United, who are top of the Women's Super League table after a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils have nine points after three games with 10 goals scored and none conceded, while Arsenal boast a similar defensive record and the same number of points, but have scored one goal fewer.

Blackstenius fired home from just outside the penalty area on the half-hour mark to give her side the lead, and the Swede hit the woodwork twice in quick succession in the second half. Kim Little's penalty for Arsenal on the hour mark was saved by Jackie Burns, who was making her Reading debut, and it almost proved costly when defender Lily Woodham hit the crossbar directly from a corner.

That sparked Reading, who have yet to get any points on the board so far this season, into life and they created a number of excellent chances, but Manuela Zinsberger performed superbly in Arsenal's goal as they held on to win. Earlier in the day, Ella Toone scored twice in the first half for Manchester United as they romped to a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion that took them to the top of the table.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder returned from injury and chipped in with two goals in her side's 3-1 win away to Everton, while Liverpool slumped to a tough 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur due to Niamh Fahey's first-half own goal. Manchester City hammered bottom side Leicester City 4-0, while on Saturday West Ham United survived a late red card for defender Hawa Cissoko as they hung on for a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, who missed a second-half penalty.

