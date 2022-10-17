Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Hertha Berlin may be struggling this season and their 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig has sent them further down the table but coach Sandro Schwarz still has full faith in his squad. "I stand by what I have said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-10-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 01:42 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talking points of the Bundesliga weekend STUTTGART WIN

VfB Stuttgart had to wait until the departure of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo before bagging their first win of the season. The American was sacked earlier this week after the team's winless run, their longest for a season start, that ended with VfB Stuttgart crushing VfL Bochum 4-1 on Saturday under interim coach Michael Wimmer.

CRISIS? WHAT CRISIS? Hertha Berlin may be struggling this season and their 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig has sent them further down the table but coach Sandro Schwarz still has full faith in his squad.

"I stand by what I have said. It was not only the strong second half in Leipzig. The lads are paying me back every day," he said after they scored twice in the period. "Unfortunately there are such results but the mentality and attitude were outstanding," Schwarz said.

DORTMUND TROUBLE Borussia Dortmund have lost their last three away games in the Bundesliga following a 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin, dropping further down the standings and quickly losing touch with title hopefuls.

Only bottom club VfL Bochum have had the same disappointing run away from home in the league this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022