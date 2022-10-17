Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar shines as PSG beat OM to snap winless streak

Neymar found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime to put leaders PSG on 29 points from 11 games, three ahead of second-placed Lorient. Marseille, who had Sauel Gigot sent off midway through the second half, are fourth on 23 points, one behind RC Lens who they host next weekend.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 02:17 IST
Neymar was close to his brilliant best as he gave Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday as the champions ended a three-match winless streak. Neymar found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime to put leaders PSG on 29 points from 11 games, three ahead of second-placed Lorient.

Marseille, who had Sauel Gigot sent off midway through the second half, are fourth on 23 points, one behind RC Lens who they host next weekend. PSG had drawn their previous three games in all competitions.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

