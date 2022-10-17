Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan, who are in third place on 23 points, are three points behind leaders Napoli after 10 games. They went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net.

Olivier Giroud could have scored a second two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide. Verona deservedly equalised after 19 minutes when Koray Gunter's weak shot deflected off Milan defender Matteo Gabbia which took it beyond keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

“It was a good start, we almost went 2-0 up and had the game under control, but then there was that unfortunate equaliser and we lost our shape, making too many mistakes, the team split into two and left big spaces for Verona," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN. The last part of the first half lacked the intensity of the opening period as both teams looked for opportunities to counter-attack rather than push forward.

Ajdin Hrustic went close to putting Verona ahead just after the break but his curling shot from close range went wide. Milan substitute Ante Rebic was through one-on-one with Lorenzo Montipo in the 49th minute, but his shot was superbly parried by the keeper.

Verona went close to taking the lead in the 56th minute when an unmarked Roberto Piccoli's header hit the crossbar and Gunter's effort from the rebound went over the bar. However, Milan secured the victory in the 81st minute when Rebic found Tonali alone in the box with a perfect ball across and he had no trouble finishing past Montipo.

“It is true, I like what my players are saying. We need to be competitive for the top spots, that means winning many games and amassing many points in every arena,” Pioli said. Verona remain in the relegation zone on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)