Left Menu

Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Verona deservedly equalised after 19 minutes when Koray Gunter's weak shot deflected off Milan defender Matteo Gabbia which took it beyond keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu. “It was a good start, we almost went 2-0 up and had the game under control, but then there was that unfortunate equaliser and we lost our shape, making too many mistakes, the team split into two and left big spaces for Verona," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 04:00 IST
Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan, who are in third place on 23 points, are three points behind leaders Napoli after 10 games. They went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net.

Olivier Giroud could have scored a second two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide. Verona deservedly equalised after 19 minutes when Koray Gunter's weak shot deflected off Milan defender Matteo Gabbia which took it beyond keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

“It was a good start, we almost went 2-0 up and had the game under control, but then there was that unfortunate equaliser and we lost our shape, making too many mistakes, the team split into two and left big spaces for Verona," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN. The last part of the first half lacked the intensity of the opening period as both teams looked for opportunities to counter-attack rather than push forward.

Ajdin Hrustic went close to putting Verona ahead just after the break but his curling shot from close range went wide. Milan substitute Ante Rebic was through one-on-one with Lorenzo Montipo in the 49th minute, but his shot was superbly parried by the keeper.

Verona went close to taking the lead in the 56th minute when an unmarked Roberto Piccoli's header hit the crossbar and Gunter's effort from the rebound went over the bar. However, Milan secured the victory in the 81st minute when Rebic found Tonali alone in the box with a perfect ball across and he had no trouble finishing past Montipo.

“It is true, I like what my players are saying. We need to be competitive for the top spots, that means winning many games and amassing many points in every arena,” Pioli said. Verona remain in the relegation zone on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022