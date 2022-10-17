Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe 'shocked as everyone else' by news of his wish to leave PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe denied on Sunday recent media reports claiming that he wanted to leave the Parisian club in January, saying he was surprised by the news.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2022 04:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 04:14 IST
Soccer-Mbappe 'shocked as everyone else' by news of his wish to leave PSG
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe denied on Sunday recent media reports claiming that he wanted to leave the Parisian club in January, saying he was surprised by the news. "I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"The information that came out on the day of the (Champions League match against Benfica), I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly." Several French media reported on Tuesday that the striker was fed up with unfulfilled promises by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and wanted to leave the capital as soon as possible.

"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all," Mbappe added. "I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here." The 23-year-old France international was linked with a move to LaLiga champions Real Madrid in the close season and was expected to move from the Paris club after five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022