Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Man City lose for first time

A superb second-half goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as the champions lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a heated thriller that saw home coach Juergen Klopp red-carded. Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to slot home and earn Liverpool a much-needed victory after they came into the encounter having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

Cycling-Britain's Evans wins first world title in women's points race

Britain's Neah Evans won her first world title in the women's points race on the final day of the track world championships in Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Sunday as the 32-year-old delivered a last-gasp attack in a frantic race. Evans won the gold medal with 60 points, finishing ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth (53) and the United States' Jennifer Valente (51). Evans' gold came after she won silver in the women's team pursuit earlier in this year's championships.

Boxing-Shields earned 'GWOAT' title, says Marshall

Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields lived up to her self-proclaimed title of "Greatest Woman Of All Time (GWOAT)" after the American won their fight to become the undisputed middleweight champion at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles.

MLB roundup: Padres use big inning to advance, oust Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto drove in runs earlier in the seventh before Cronenworth lined his single to center off Alex Vesia to put the Padres ahead.

Italy's Draghi offers support to volleyball player Egonu over nationality issue

Outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi on Sunday offered his full support to Paola Egonu after the Italian volleyball player born to Nigerian parents said she was taking a break from the national team following comments questioning her nationality. On Saturday a video of the 23-year-old went viral in which she burst into tears after her team took bronze in the world championships, telling her agent on the sidelines this was her last match with the national team as she was tired of being questioned about whether she was Italian.

Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. Milan, who are in third place on 23 points, are three points behind leaders Napoli after 10 games.

Soccer-Real Madrid go top after 3-1 win over Barcelona

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in 'El Clasico' on Sunday to move top of LaLiga. The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

Soccer-Mbappe 'shocked as everyone else' by news of his wish to leave PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe denied on Sunday recent media reports claiming that he wanted to leave the Parisian club in January, saying he was surprised by the news. "I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Soccer-Liverpool jolt Man City as Arsenal go four points clear

Liverpool ignited their Premier League season as Mohamed Salah's late goal earned them a stormy 1-0 win over Manchester City to leave Arsenal four points clear at the top on Sunday. Salah, fresh from his quickfire hat-trick in midweek against Rangers in the Champions League, latched onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Allison in the 76th minute and fired into the net to inflict a first defeat of the season on champions City.

Soccer-Guardiola says coins were thrown at him in Liverpool loss

Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, a heated encounter in which home coach Juergen Klopp was sent to the stands. The City bench celebrated vigorously as, after a poor first half, Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)