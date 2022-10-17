Left Menu

Andrey Rublev sweeps past Sebastian Korda to clinch Gijon Open title

Rublev smashed 29 winners, broke his opponent's serve three times and saved just four unforced errors to victory after 77 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 09:35 IST
Andrey Rublev sweeps past Sebastian Korda to clinch Gijon Open title
Andrey Rublev (Photo: Andrey Rublev/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev clinched his fourth tour-level crown of the season on Sunday when he overpowered Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 in the Gijon Open final. In an entertaining clash, the top seed played aggressively to pull Korda from corner to corner. Rublev smashed 29 winners, broke his opponent's serve three times and saved just four unforced errors to victory after 77 minutes.

"I am really happy and really grateful. To win a title is always a special feeling because all the players are working to win a title and play the best tournaments. To win one more title here in my career is really important for me. All the weeks are important for me because I am fighting for the [Nitto ATP] Finals," ATP.com quoted Rublev as saying. "It would be a really amazing feeling [to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals] because this is the tournament players are dreaming of playing. To qualify for three years in a row will be really important for me," Rublev said.

Earlier this season, Rublev lifted titles in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade. He has now captured 12 tour-level crowns in his career. At the hard-court competition in Spain, Rublev had a successful week, defeating Dominic Thiem, Tommy Paul, and Ilya Ivashka en route to the final clash.

In a confident performance, he defeated Korda after a series of hard-hitting exchanges, earning his 47th tour-level victory of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022