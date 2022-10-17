Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch; Soccer-Salah was superb in central role, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.

Soccer-Salah was superb in central role, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was delighted with forward Mohamed Salah's display in a more central role after the Egyptian's goal sealed a 1-0 Premier League victory over champions Manchester City on Sunday. Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to score and give his side a much-needed win after they came into the encounter having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

Soccer-Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Man City lose for first time

A superb second-half goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as the champions lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a heated thriller that saw home coach Juergen Klopp red-carded. Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to slot home and earn Liverpool a much-needed victory after they came into the encounter having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

Cycling-Britain's Evans wins first world title in women's points race

Britain's Neah Evans won her first world title in the women's points race on the final day of the track world championships in Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Sunday as the 32-year-old delivered a last-gasp attack in a frantic race. Evans won the gold medal with 60 points, finishing ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth (53) and the United States' Jennifer Valente (51). Evans' gold came after she won silver in the women's team pursuit earlier in this year's championships.

Soccer-Ramsdale says Arsenal defence was outstanding in win over Leeds

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hailed their "outstanding" defence on Sunday as they kept hosts Leeds United at bay to secure a 1-0 win that kept them top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka's 35th-minute goal proved the winner, with Arsenal marking their best start to a top-flight season with nine wins from 10 games.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Vekic to win San Diego Open

World number one Iga Swiatek collected her eighth title of the year with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win over Croatia's Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final on Sunday. Swiatek pumped her fist and blew a kiss to the crowd after Vekic double-faulted on match point to cap a third set where the Pole raised her level and tournament qualifier Vekic appeared to finally run out of gas.

Italy's Draghi offers support to volleyball player Egonu over nationality issue

Outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi on Sunday offered his full support to Paola Egonu after the Italian volleyball player born to Nigerian parents said she was taking a break from the national team following comments questioning her nationality. On Saturday a video of the 23-year-old went viral in which she burst into tears after her team took bronze in the world championships, telling her agent on the sidelines this was her last match with the national team as she was tired of being questioned about whether she was Italian.

Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. Milan, who are in third place on 23 points, are three points behind leaders Napoli after 10 games.

Soccer-Liverpool jolt Man City as Arsenal go four points clear

Liverpool ignited their Premier League season as Mohamed Salah's late goal earned them a stormy 1-0 win over Manchester City to leave Arsenal four points clear at the top on Sunday. Salah, fresh from his quickfire hat-trick in midweek against Rangers in the Champions League, latched onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Allison in the 76th minute and fired into the net to inflict a first defeat of the season on champions City.

Soccer-Guardiola says coins were thrown at him in Liverpool loss

Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, a heated encounter in which home coach Juergen Klopp was sent to the stands. The City bench celebrated vigorously as, after a poor first half, Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.

(With inputs from agencies.)