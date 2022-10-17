Soccer-Qatar to host 2023 Asian Cup - Asian Football Confederation
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:16 IST
Qatar will stage next year's Asian Cup in place of original hosts China after seeing off rival bids from South Korea and Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday.
The continental championships were awarded to China in 2019 but the world's most populous country relinquished the rights earlier this year as it pursued a zero-COVID policy. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
