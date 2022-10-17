Left Menu

India and Saudi Arabia to compete for 2027 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights

Since Qatar, the third interested nation, were confirmed as the host association for next years AFC Asian Cup, they withdrew the bid for the 2027 edition.The AFC Executive Committee deliberated upon the bidding proposals for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and shortlisted the All India Football Federation AIFF and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation SAFF as the final two bidders, an AFC statement said.The decision on the next host will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February.India had joined the race for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but had pulled out early in October 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:35 IST
India and Saudi Arabia to compete for 2027 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Saudi Arabia will compete for the hosting rights of the 2027 Asian Cup as three other interested nations have withdrawn their bids, the AFC announced on Monday.

If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the country will host the continental showpiece event. Saudi Arabia have won the continental title three times but never hosted the tournament. Iran withdrew their bid a few days back while Uzbekistan had pulled out of the race in December 2020. Since Qatar, the third interested nation, were confirmed as the host association for next year's AFC Asian Cup, they withdrew the bid for the 2027 edition.

''The AFC Executive Committee deliberated upon the bidding proposals for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final two bidders,'' an AFC statement said.

The decision on the next host will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February.

India had joined the race for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but had pulled out early in October 2018. Since successfully staging the men's U-17 World Cup in 2017, India are hosting the ongoing U-17 women's World Cup.

''The decision brings to a close the bid proposal of the QFA who were considered to have withdrawn from the 2027 race following their successful 2023 bid in accordance with the applicable bidding regulations,'' the statement added.

''Again, we thank our three Member Associations – the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation - for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

''In the All India Football Federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, we have two exemplary bids, and I am confident that the Qatar Football Association will strengthen the foundations for the eventual 2027 hosts to build upon,'' AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022