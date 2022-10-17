T20 WC: "We didn't capitalize towards end," says Aaron Finch after defeat against India

Following the 6-run defeat against India in a warm-up match, Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted that they failed to capitalize in the end overs and added that the hosts need to learn to be clinical towards the back-end. A brilliant knock from KL Rahul and a three-wicket haul masterclass by Mohammed Shami helped India inflict a 6 runs defeat on Australia and bundled out the hosts for 180 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match here at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Finch played a captain's knock as he smashed 76 runs in 54 deliveries, however, his vigilant knock went in vain. "We learned that we need to be clinical towards the back end, we didn't capitalize towards the end. We did drag them back after that blistering start from KL, happy with my own form," Finch said in a post-match presentation.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson bagged the four-wicket haul against India conceding just 30 runs in 4 overs. Australia captain Finch praised Richardson and said he always delivered good performances at each opportunity he got and this showed the depth of their bowling lineup.

"He's fantastic (on Kane Richardson), every opportunity he gets for Australia, he's there performing, that shows the depth of our pace bowling unit. 22nd will be a great day, looking to start off on a winning note, playing against New Zealand and at the SCG will be always special," he added. Talking about the match, Mohammed Shami bagged a stunning three-wicket haul while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two wickets. For Australia, Aaron Finch played the captain's knock of 76 runs off 54 while Mitchell Marsh scored 35 off 18.

Chasing a target of 187, Australia got off to a good start as their openers Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh gathered 52 runs in five overs without losing a wicket. The 64 runs partnership stand for the first wicket was broken as Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a big blow to Australia dismissing Marsh for 35 off 18. Marsh's wicket invited Steven Smith to the crease. In the 10th over of the innings, Finch and Smith hammered Harshal Patel for 15 runs.In the 11th over Yuzvendra Chahal broke the Australian momentum as he dismissed Smith for 11 off 12. Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell then came out to bat.

Maxwell slammed Chahal for 15 runs while hammering back-to-back two fours in the 13th over of the match. Finch in lethal form destroyed Arshdeep Singh as he slammed the Indian bowler for 17 runs in the 14th over of the innings. Finch also brought up his fifty while hammering Indian bowlers all around the ground. At this point, none of the Indian bowlers was able to restrict Australian batters from smashing runs. Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Maxwell for 23 runs off 16 balls. In the last three overs, Australia needed 29 runs to win.Harshal Patel was brought back into the attack and he proved his captain's decision right as he removed well-set batter Finch for 79 off 54 in the 19th over of the innings. The Australian captain's knock was decorated with seven fours and three sixes. At the same over Tim David was run out by Virat Kohli.In the penultimate over, Australia needed 11 runs to win and Virat Kohli displayed his fine fielding as he took a one-handed catch of Pat Cummins. On the very next ball of the over Ashton Agar was run out without opening his tally. On the fifth delivery of the over Shami bowled out Josh Inglis for one run and bundled out the hosts for 180. Shami delivered a stunning last-over spell of 2, 2, W W W W, helping India to defeat Australia by 6 runs.Earlier, KL Rahul smashed 57 off 33 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off 33 to guide Men in Blue to a total of 186/7. For Australia Kane Richardson scalped stunning four wickets while Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar bagged one wicket each. (ANI)

