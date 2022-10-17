Left Menu

Rugby-France's Sansus out of World Cup with knee injury

France's rugby World Cup campaign suffered a major blow when scrumhalf Laure Sansus was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a serious knee injury on Monday. "Following the injury sustained during the match against England, Laure Sansus suffers from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:52 IST
Rugby-France's Sansus out of World Cup with knee injury
Representative image
  • Country:
  • France

France's rugby World Cup campaign suffered a major blow when scrumhalf Laure Sansus was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a serious knee injury on Monday. "Following the injury sustained during the match against England, Laure Sansus suffers from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee. She is therefore out for the rest of the World Cup," the French rugby federation (FFR) said in a statement.

The injury means that Sansus's career is now over after she had said the World Cup in New Zealand would be her last tournament. "You never choose your exit and my situation is a perfect example of that. Of course, I would have preferred to end my career differently," the 28-year-old said.

France started their tournament with a 40-5 victory against South Africa before being humbled 13-7 by England. They next face Fiji on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022