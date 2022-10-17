Left Menu

120,000 school kids to watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: FIFA

More than one lakh school students are expected to watch the ongoing FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup with a section of each of the three stadia hosting the matches being reserved for them, the world governing body of the sport said on Monday.The initiative was undertaken jointly by the tournaments Local Organising Committee and FIFA at the three venues in Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:05 IST
120,000 school kids to watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: FIFA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than one lakh school students are expected to watch the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a section of each of the three stadia hosting the matches being reserved for them, the world governing body of the sport said on Monday.

The initiative was undertaken jointly by the tournament's Local Organising Committee and FIFA at the three venues in Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai. The tournament began on October 11 and will end on October 30.

''The presence of a special set of fans seen consistently cheering from the stands - young boys and girls - has been facilitated by a special community engagement initiative undertaken jointly by the tournament's Local Organising Committee and FIFA.

''Thousands of young children across the three venues have enjoyed some world-class footballing action, and many more will get a chance to do the same in the coming days,'' FIFA said in a release.

FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza said, ''The matches where the kids are dancing, celebrating, and laughing created the 'pictures of the day' for me.'' The joy of watching the tournament take off is even sweeter for him because of the uncertainty that surrounded its fate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''It was a hard time for a lot of people, especially for those who were here for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017," said Yarza. "Having experienced the passion that we did back then, it was hard to be unsure if it (the 2022 tournament) could happen in India. So, now seeing the games being played, it's a real pleasure for all of us.'' Special arrangements have also been made in the stadia to ensure that the young fans of the sport enjoy the experience of coming to a game thoroughly.

''Through this tournament, we want to promote the ideas of equality and inclusion. We want these boys and girls to come and see how well these young women can play,'' said Nandini Arora, one of the Project Directors of the tournament.

''A section of each stadium has been reserved for the school kids. Around 3000 of them watched the first match in Bhubaneswar while in Navi Mumbai, 5000-6000 were in attendance. The number is going to go up during the final.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022