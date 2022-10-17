ICC T20 WC: This win special for us: Scotland skipper Berrington after win over West Indies

Following his side's 42-run win over West Indies, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said that the win is special for the side after a lot of hard work put in the game since a year. Scotland made it a second consecutive day of upsets at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by registering a stunning 42-run victory over the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.

"It is a special win for us. A lot of hard work has been put in for this in the last one year. Extremely proud of the boys. We have not had as much as T20 cricket as we would have liked. But we played a lot of 50-over cricket, so it was important we transferred that skill to T20 cricket," said Berrington in the post-match presentation. "We were looking at a few more after the start we got off to. But we knew this was a competitive score. The bowlers were exceptional. Mark Watt was exceptional, in the powerplay and he generally takes big wickets. Leask today was excellent four overs on the trot," he added.

Put to bat first by two-time champions Windies, Scotland put up 160/5 on the board in their quota of 20 overs. A 55-run opening stand between George Munsey (66*) and Michael Jones (20) served as a foundation for a competitive total. Calum MacLeod (23) also contributed with a useful knock. Pacers Alzarri Joseph (2/28) and Jason Holder (2/14) were the standout bowlers for West Indies. Odean Smith (1/31) also put up a solid show with the ball.

Chasing 161, West Indies were never really a threat to the Scottish bowlers besides the powerplay overs, a phase they finished at 53/2. The side failed to live up to its reputation of being power-hitters and lost wickets due to poor shot selection. Spinners Mark Watt (3/12) and Michael Leask (2/14) and medium-pacer Brad Wheal (2/32) proved to be absolutely lethal and bundled their opponents out for just 118 runs, handing them a 42-run defeat. Only Jason Holder (38) and Kyle Mayers (20) could contribute some decent scores. Munsey was named as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning half-century, which came in 53 balls and consisted of nine fours. (ANI)

