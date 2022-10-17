Left Menu

Germany, Nigeria qualify for FIFA Women's U-17 WC quarterfinals

Germany had beaten Nigeria 2-1 on October 11 in Margao.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:20 IST
Title contenders Germany and Nigeria on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup from Group B with wins over New Zealand and Chile respectively.

European champions Germany beat New Zealand 3-1 in Margao to top Group B with an all-win record while top African side Nigeria emerged 2-1 victorious over Chile in Bhubaneswar to record their second win and finish second in the group.

For Germany, Loreen Bender (5th and 54th minutes) struck a brace while the other goal was scored by Alara Sehitler (60th). Emily Clegg scored the lone goal for New Zealand in the 10th minute.

Blessing Emmanuel (4th minute) and Bisola Mosaku (82nd) were the goal-getters for Nigeria while Tali Rovner pulled one back for Chile in the stoppage time.

The two matches were played simultaneously as their results were to decide the group rankings. The top two teams in each of the four groups qualify for the quarterfinals of the age-group showpiece.

Germany had beaten Nigeria 2-1 on October 11 in Margao.

Chile (3 points with one win) and New Zealand -- who lost all their three matches -- finished third and last respectively in Group B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

