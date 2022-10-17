ISSF World C'ships rifle/pistol: India finishes day four with 13 medals

The Indian Women's 10m Air Pistol team and the Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) team won a silver and a bronze each to help India finish competition day four of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol campaign in Cairo, Egypt, with a total of 13 medals, including five gold, two silver and six bronze medals. They remain second in the standings behind China. Earlier on Sunday, the Men's 10m Air Rifle team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Arjun Babuta also won India's fifth gold of the championships.

India's second silver of the day and of the competition came when Rhythm Sangwan, Palak and Yuvika Tomar went down to China's Ranxin Jiang, Kaiman Lu and Xue Li, 08-16 in the gold medal match. The women shot well throughout the day, finishing third in qualification stage one with a score of 860 and then second to China in stage two with 571 points. In the final, China was off the blocks stronger and never looked back as the young Indian team settled for a creditable silver.

In the Junior Men's 3P, the team of Surya Pratap Singh, Pankaj Mukheja and Sartaj Singh Tiwana outplayed Austria 16-4 to win the bronze medal encounter for India's final medal of the day. They finished third in round one of qualification with 1293 points and then third again in round two with 860 points to reach the bronze play-off. The other Indians to win medals on the day included the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar who won bronze and Manvi Jain and Sameer and Payal Khatri and Sahil Dudhane in the 25m Standard Pistol Mixed Team Junior competition, where they won silver and bronze respectively.

The championships started in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 onwards and will go on till October 25. (ANI)

