Sports News Roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch; Man City miss a trick as Arsenal just will not go away and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.

Soccer-Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Man City lose for first time

A superb second-half goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as the champions lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a heated thriller that saw home coach Juergen Klopp red-carded. Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to slot home and earn Liverpool a much-needed victory after they came into the encounter having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the three million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday. The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany, FIFA's World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

Soccer-Man City miss a trick as Arsenal just will not go away

Liverpool's recent jitters meant they were there for the taking by Manchester City on Sunday, but the unusually conservative champions missed a trick, falling further behind Premier League leaders Arsenal who must be taken seriously as title contenders. Last season, two breathless 2-2 draws between Liverpool and Manchester City showcased the best of what the Premier League had to offer - two brilliant teams at the peak of their powers - but this term, the new-found rivals have enjoyed differing form.

Golf-LIV Series' Otaegui delighted with DP World Tour win at Andalucia Masters

Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui was overjoyed with his Andalucia Masters triumph on Sunday but there is no guarantee he will be able to defend his title at the DP World Tour event next year as the war between LIV and the established circuits rages on. The LIV Golf Series has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with huge purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to play in PGA Tour events.

Motor racing-McLaren's Brown says budget cap breach amounts to cheating

Formula One teams who spend more than allowed by the rules are effectively cheating and should face stiff sporting and financial penalties, McLaren boss Zak Brown has told the governing FIA. The BBC reported details of the leaked letter on Monday and McLaren confirmed they were correct.

Italy's Draghi offers support to volleyball player Egonu over nationality issue

Outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi on Sunday offered his full support to Paola Egonu after the Italian volleyball player born to Nigerian parents said she was taking a break from the national team following comments questioning her nationality. On Saturday a video of the 23-year-old went viral in which she burst into tears after her team took bronze in the world championships, telling her agent on the sidelines this was her last match with the national team as she was tired of being questioned about whether she was Italian.

Soccer-Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. Milan, who are in third place on 23 points, are three points behind leaders Napoli after 10 games.

Soccer- Neymar set to testify on Tuesday on 2013 Barcelona transfer trial

Paris St Germain and Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. is set to testify on Tuesday in his trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

Soccer-Guardiola says coins were thrown at him in Liverpool loss

Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, a heated encounter in which home coach Juergen Klopp was sent to the stands. The City bench celebrated vigorously as, after a poor first half, Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.

