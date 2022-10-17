Rugby-Raka, Bouthier earn France recalls for November internationals

France have recalled Clermont winger Alivereti Raka and Montpellier full back Anthony Bouthier for next month's autumn international series, with coach Fabien Galthie also naming eight uncapped players in his 42-man squad on Monday. Fijian-born Raka, 27, made the last of his five test appearances in December 2020 and returns to the national set-up after a strong start to the season, as does the 30-year-old Bouthier who last featured in July 2021.

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack has also been included in the squad despite not playing for Top 14 leaders Toulouse since September due to an ankle injury. Ntamack will join Toulouse team mates Antoine Dupont, Matthis Lebel, Pierre-Louis Barassi and Thomas Ramos, but full back Melvyn Jaminet missed out after picking up an ankle injury at the weekend.

Forwards Reda Wardi, Thomas Laclayat, Florian Verhaeghe and Jordan Joseph along with Leo Berdeu, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Buros and Pablo Uberti are among those in contention to earn their first caps. France will host Australia on Nov. 5 in Paris and South Africa on Nov. 12 in Marseille before taking on Japan in Toulouse six days later.

Squad: Forwards: Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Becognee, Pierre Bourgarit, Dylan Cretin, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Killian Geraci, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Jordan Joseph, Thomas Laclayat, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Yoan Tanga, Romain Taofifenua, Florian Verhaeghe, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki

Backs: Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Berdeu, Anthony Bouthier, Romain Buros, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Matthieu Jalibert, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos, Pablo Uberti

