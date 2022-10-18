Soccer-Ghana still hoping to field England’s Hudson-Odoi at World Cup

Ghana are still hoping to convince England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch international allegiance and compete for them at the World Cup in Qatar, sources told Reuters on Monday But hopes of persuading Eddie Nketiah, another English-born player of Ghanaian heritage, have been abandoned by the Ghana FA, added the source close to the negotiations.

“He (Nketiah) has not committed but Hudson-Odoi could be added as he is still engaging with the GFA,” the source, who asked not be identified, said. Ghana have already added former England under-21 international Tariq Lamptey and ex-Spain international Inaki Williams to their plans for the finals with both debuting in friendlies last month.

Ghana have been looking to the Diaspora to persuade players, previously capped by other countries, to switch and strengthen their squad for the World Cup, where they will be in Group H against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. The 21-year-old Hudson-Odoi, on loan from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, would be a major coup for the Black Stars if they could call on his services.

He has represented England at every level from under-16 and won three senior caps in 2019. Under FIFA regulations on international eligibility, Hudson-Odoi could still switch to Ghana because he has won only three caps and was under the age of 21 when he played his last game for England.

He played in 2019 against the Czech Republic, Montenegro and Kosovo in European Championship qualifiers. Players who have won senior caps for one country cannot switch nationalities if they have won more than three caps and were over 21-years-old at the time of their last international.

Although Hudson-Odoi has not committed to Ghana he could be added to the squad as he is still engaging with the GFA London-born Nketiah, 23, has played for England at under-21 level and been involved in all of Arsenal’s matches in the Premier League this season as they have set the pace at the top.

Africa's five World Cup representatives have been looking to strengthen their squads with Cameroon persuading former French under-21 international Bryan Mbeumo to play for them. The Brentford striker made his debut for Cameroon last month and looks likely to lead their attack at the finals. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

