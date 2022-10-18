Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the three million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday. The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany, FIFA's World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

NBA-Warriors want repeat, Celtics seek redemption, LeBron eyes scoring title

The Golden State Warriors look to add another title to their era-defining dynasty, the Boston Celtics aim to bounce back from a disappointing finals performance and LeBron James is eyeing the scoring title as the 2022-23 NBA season starts on Tuesday. A Warriors team famous for its unity saw that tested when veteran forward Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face at a practice earlier this month, an incident Green apologized for.

Soccer-Bayern's Germany forward Sane sidelined with torn muscle

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane tore his thigh muscle in Sunday's 5-0 home win over Freiburg, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, casting doubt over his inclusion in the Germany squad for the World Cup that kicks off next month. Bayern said Sane tore the rear thigh muscle in his left leg and did not give a timeline on his return but German media said he would be out for three weeks.

Soccer-Brazilian federation demands strict punishment after fan violence

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has condemned the fan violence that occurred at two league games this weekend, demanding that the courts mete out strict punishments as the trouble had tarnished the sport in the country. A first division match between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza was suspended with the teams drawing 1-1 after the home fans tore down parts of the wire perimeter fencing and charged onto the pitch, with children also caught up in the melee.

Baseball-Dodgers enter off-season of soul searching after early playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers' historically great season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday when the title favorites crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round and now face major personnel decisions this off-season. After winning a franchise record 111 games this season, the Dodgers fell to the Padres after Game Four of the best-of-five series as their bullpen gave up five runs in a nightmarish seventh inning in the eventual 5-3 loss in San Diego.

Doping-WADA finds bodybuilding, fitness governing body non-compliant

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it had declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) non-compliant with doping standards. WADA said IFBB's "non-conformities" in implementing a testing regime and insufficient resources towards development of an anti-doping program prompted the move.

ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy fires 22 aces in Stockholm win

American Maxime Cressy served up 22 aces and rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in first-round action at the Stockholm Open on Monday in Sweden. Cressy also had to overcome 11 double faults, but did so easily by hitting 56 total winners and saving eight of nine break points.

Soccer-Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world

Real Madrid's France forward Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for the best men's player in the world on Monday, while Barcelona's Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women's award for a second time. Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real's run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Soccer- Neymar set to testify on Tuesday on 2013 Barcelona transfer trial

Paris St Germain and Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. is set to testify on Tuesday in his trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

