Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch; Cricket-England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener v Afghanistan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.

Cricket-England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener v Afghanistan

England seamer Reece Topley appears doubtful for their opening T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan after rolling his ankle during practice, the team said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old left-arm hurt his left ankle during a fielding drill ahead of Monday's warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba.

NBA-Warriors want repeat, Celtics seek redemption, LeBron eyes scoring title

The Golden State Warriors look to add another title to their era-defining dynasty, the Boston Celtics aim to bounce back from a disappointing finals performance and LeBron James is eyeing the scoring title as the 2022-23 NBA season starts on Tuesday. A Warriors team famous for its unity saw that tested when veteran forward Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face at a practice earlier this month, an incident Green apologized for.

FIFA head, Indonesia president vow to improve safety after fatal stampede

FIFA head Gianni Infantino and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday agreed to re-evaluate safety measures at stadiums across the country, after more than 130 people were killed in a crowd stampede at a match this month. The head of world soccer's governing body was in Jakarta to meet President Widodo after Indonesia and FIFA agreed to form a joint taskforce in the wake of the stadium tragedy, and as the Southeast Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin, Caps overtake Canucks

Alex Ovechkin scored his first two goals of the season, and his second assist of the night set up Conor Sheary for a tiebreaking tally to highlight the Washington Capitals' four-goal third period in a 6-4 comeback win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday. With Washington down 4-2 at 1:16 into the third, Dylan Strome got enough of his stick on the puck, amid a power play, to beat Vancouver netminder Thatcher Demko (24 saves). A little less than 7 1/2 minutes later, John Carlson placed an angled shot over Demko's shoulder to tie things at 4.

Baseball Dodgers enter off-season of soul searching after early playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers' historically great season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday when the title favorites crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round and now face major personnel decisions this off-season. After winning a franchise record 111 games this season, the Dodgers fell to the Padres after Game Four of the best-of-five series as their bullpen gave up five runs in a nightmarish seventh inning in the eventual 5-3 loss in San Diego.

Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain said his "dream is over" after he brought the curtain down on his trophy-laden career following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs. Higuain, who announced his decision to retire earlier this month, was unable to sign off with a trophy after failing to inspire Miami to victory at Citi Field.

ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy fires 22 aces in Stockholm win

American Maxime Cressy served up 22 aces and rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in first-round action at the Stockholm Open on Monday in Sweden. Cressy also had to overcome 11 double faults but did so easily by hitting 56 total winners and saving eight of nine break points.

Soccer-Benzema, and Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world

Real Madrid's France forward Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for the best men's player in the world on Monday, while Barcelona's Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women's award for a second time. Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real's run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Soccer- Neymar set to testify on Tuesday on 2013 Barcelona transfer trial

Paris St Germain and Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. is set to testify on Tuesday in his trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

(With inputs from agencies.)