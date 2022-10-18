Left Menu

Roger Binny appointed as 36th President of BCCI

Member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Binny was a strong contender to succeed Ganguly after the former India captain's exit was confirmed. Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:32 IST
Roger Binny (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday. The 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held in Mumbai. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three long years. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary.

Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman. Binny has represented India in 27 test matches and 72 ODIs. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in tests while also picking 77 in ODIs. He was a crucial contributor to India's first-ever World Cup victory being the highest wicket-taker for India in the 1983 World Cup with 18 wickets.

Member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Binny was a strong contender to succeed Ganguly after the former India captain's exit was confirmed. Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

