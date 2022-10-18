Howzat's The Great Winnings Festival is all set to engage T20 World Cup fans with Rs. 500 crore prize pool

Howzat, India's fastest-growing fantasy gaming platform, has launched its longest-ever mega campaign called the 'The Great Winnings Festival' with a lucrative prize pool of Rs. 500 crores. The promotion will run till 13th November 2022, covering the 2022 T20 World Cup and popular Indian festivals. It also includes a special World Cup-themed leaderboard with an Rs. 1 crore prize pool to keep cricket fans engaged and entertained throughout the tournament.

The mega campaign commenced with Australia's tour of India, building up to the ongoing T20 World Cup. Howzat is hosting a wide range of new leagues and innovative contests catering to India's vast fantasy gaming community. That also includes the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League contests.

Expressing his happiness about the grand campaign, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, ''We at Howzat are constantly innovating with an aim to make fantasy gaming more enjoyable and accessible to all. The Great Winnings Festival is one such initiative that will deliver our exclusive gaming experience to a wider audience for an extended period of time.'' ''Now with the T20 World Cup 2022 going on, such initiatives will surely boost our engagement with cricket fans and make fantasy sports even more popular in the country,'' he added.

Howzat has also launched unique contests like World Cup Streak, World Cup Pass, and Super 11 Leaderboard, enabling players to win daily during the World Cup. These promotions will not only engage existing fantasy players but will also attract new players and give them an opportunity to upgrade their skills by competing with the best online fantasy players from across the country.

The Great Winnings Festival has been designed as Howzat's road to the World Cup, and since the start of the promotion, the fantasy sports platform has been giving players an opportunity to play and earn points to be redeemed during the World Cup. Through this offer, Howzat aims to reiterate its motto of creating Sabse Zyada Winners and give its 20 million+ users a platform to leverage their cricket skills and knowledge of the game while engaging in popular contests online.

About Howzat Howzat is a fantasy sports platform owned by India's leading skill gaming company Junglee Games. It offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes. Users can select their virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by 20 million+ regular fantasy sports players from all over India.