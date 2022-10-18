Left Menu

Soccer-Keepers are being overlooked for Ballon d'Or award, says Courtois

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:58 IST
Thibaut Courtois was named man of the match in last season's Champions League final, but the Belgian goalkeeper came seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings on Monday, which drew frustration at how the trophy for the world's best player is awarded. Courtois, whose brilliant saves helped Real keep Liverpool at bay before Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in Paris in May, collected the Lev Yashin trophy for best keeper but it felt too little.

"I couldn't have had a better season, especially with the saves in the Champions League," Courtois told Reuters after the ceremony before the main award went to his Real team mate Karim Benzema. "As a keeper you can't do more, winning the league and the Champions League the way we did."

Last year, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma finished 10th in the Ballon d'Or rankings after being named man of the match in Italy's victory against England after a penalty shootout in the European Championship final. "Naturally being in the top 10, it's fantastic, but unfortunately when voting comes keepers are being overlooked with strikers being favoured," said Courtois.

"It's not such a big deal but keepers are being underestimated although we've been participating in the game much more, sometimes almost as playmakers." Yashin of the then USSR is the last - and only - keeper to win the Ballon d'Or award, in 1963.

