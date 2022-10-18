IPL governing council told to finalise details: Rajeev Shukla on women's IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's newly appointed Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed the women's IPL was in the pipeline after the BCCI's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. Shukla shared the updates regarding the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) stating that the IPL governing council has been asked to finalize the details for the tournament with the franchise auction to be decided later.

"We have in principle decided to start women's IPL. IPL governing council was asked to finalise the details for the same. Franchise auction and all other things will be decided in some time," informed Rajeev Shukla. The former IPL Chairman commented on the BCCI's stand for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman post saying that the board has not decided on anything as the elections for the apex council were still far off.

"We have not decided anything on the ICC Chairman post yet. As a tradition all the members have authorised the office bearers to take a call on that, we are still to nominate our members for apex council. ICC elections are still far away and we will take a call at the appropriate time," disclosed Shukla. Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday.

The 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held in Mumbai. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three years. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman. (ANI)

