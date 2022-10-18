I wish Roger all the best: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the outgoing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president wished Roger Binny good luck for being selected as the new BCCI President. The former India captain also stated that the new office bearers of BCCI will take the Indian Cricket governing council forward.

"I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck," said Ganguly. Ganguly was earlier not considered for a second term as the BCCI President and was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11.

The former cricketer had earlier expressed his thoughts on his tenure as the BCCI President. "I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever," said Ganguly at an event earlier.

Ganguly is slated to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied. The former India captain was the president from 2015 to 2019 before moving to the BCCI. The CAB polls are scheduled to be held on October 31.

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, BCCI, replacing Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday. The 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held in Mumbai. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three long years. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the IPL Chairman. (ANI)

