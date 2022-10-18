Left Menu

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Ng Ka Long Angus to move into second round

Playing in arena one, the first game of the match saw Ng Ka Long Angus dominating the Indian shuttler as he clinched the game 21-17 with his swift moves.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:04 IST
Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Ng Ka Long Angus to move into second round
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

India's star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth started off his Denmark Open campaign on a winning note as he defeated Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round on Tuesday. Playing in arena one, the first game of the match saw Ng Ka Long Angus dominating the Indian shuttler as he clinched the game 21-17 with his swift moves.

In the second game of the match, Kidambi made a stunning comeback but the Indian had to battle a tough draw to face the uphill task of defeating the Hong Kong challenge. Kidambi claimed the second game by the scoreline of 21-14 to force a decider. In the decider, both players fought vigilantly as they restricted each other from taking the points, however, Kidambi proved to be more aggressive and dominant as he claimed the 17-21 21-14 21-12 win over the world number 14 Hong Kong player in a 56-minute contest.

Later in the day, in the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will represent India. Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will be part of the Indian singles team. 2022 Commonwealth champion PV Sindhu is yet to recover from her ankle injury and has pulled out from the tournament.

The lone pair from India competing in the men's doubles is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are the seventh seed in the doubles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022