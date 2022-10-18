T20 WC: "We could have scored 180-190," says SL skipper Dasun Shanaka

Despite Sri Lanka registering a 79-run win over UAE, skipper Dasun Shanaka said that they could have scored 180-190 in the match but the team ended up scoring just 152 runs with a loss of eight wickets. Spinner Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick went in vain as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sunk to a 79-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their Group A round one match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The morale-boosting win for the Asian champions comes after their shock defeat to Namibia in the first match. "They (crowd) are following us everywhere we go. I'd like to thank them. Really disappointed with the way we ended the innings (with the bat). We could have scored 180-190. The tone was set upfront, but Bhanu (Bhanuka Rajapaksa) and I didn't click. It was important to tick with a win, we focused on a win only. He (Pathum Nissanka ) is outstanding, his focus is to bat through the innings. I'm happy for him. (When asked about Chameera's injury) Hopefully, everything will be fine," Dasun Shanaka said in a post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka are now at third place in the points table with two points and one win in two matches. UAE is at the bottom of the table with zero points, having lost both their matches.Chasing 153 runs, UAE was off to a nightmarish start as pacer Dushmanta Chameera destroyed the top order, Muhammad Waseem (2), Aryan Lakra (1) and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan (1) left early leaving UAE rattling at 3/19 in 4.2 overs. UAE's miseries did not end as Pramod Madhushan castled Chirag Suri's stumps when he had made 14 runs. UAE was at 21/4 in 5.3 overs.At the end of the powerplay, UAE was at 23/4 in six overs, with Basil Hameed and Vriitya Aravind unbeaten at two runs each.The middle-eastern side continued to lose early wickets after the powerplay, losing Basil Hameed (2), wicketkeeper-batter Vriitya Aravind (9), Kashif Daud (0) and Karthik Meiyappan (4). UAE were reduced to 52/8.

After Chameera's spell in the powerplay, it was spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Dasun Shanaka who troubled their opponents. Hasaranga continued his good run in the match, getting his third victim, Aayan Afzal Khan. He had made 19 off 21 balls. The batter had tried his best to keep one end steady but Hasaranga's spin rattled his off stump.Theekshana delivered the final blow to UAE, dismissing Junaid Siddique for 18. He was caught by Pathum Nissanka at long-on. UAE were bundled out for 73 runs and lost the match by 79 runs.Spinner Hasaranga was the leading bowler for SL, taking 3/8 in four overs. Chameera also took 3/15 in 3.5 overs. Theekshana took two wickets while Shanaka and Madhushan took a wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)