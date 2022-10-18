Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp
We have to look at (player welfare), we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will," said Klopp, adding that Jota would not require surgery. Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.
Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup due a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City at the weekend.
