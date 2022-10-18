Left Menu

Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp

We have to look at (player welfare), we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will," said Klopp, adding that Jota would not require surgery. Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:19 IST
Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp

Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup due a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City at the weekend.

"The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at (player welfare), we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will," said Klopp, adding that Jota would not require surgery. Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022