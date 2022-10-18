ISSF Rifle/Pistol C'ships: Esha, Shikha and Varsha clinch gold in 10 m air pistol team event

The Indian junior women's 10 m air pistol team consisting of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh fetched a gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. The Indian trio bettered China's Zhao Nan, Wang Siyu and Shen Yiyao by a 16-6 in the gold medal match. Esha, Shikha and Varsha had also topped stage one of qualifiers but had finished at second place behind China in stage two.

This is India's sixth gold medal in the competition, two of these medals have come in senior-level competitions while the other four have come in junior shooters. Earlier on Monday, Indian pistol shooter Sameer clinched a silver medal in men's junior 25 m rapid fire pistol category.

This Sonipat shooter scored 23 hits to finish behind China's Wang Shiwen, who scored 25. Liu Yangpan won the bronze medal with 17. Sameer had earlier shot 573 in qualification and later went on to outclass Yangpan by 12-10 in the ranking round to reach the medal round.

Fellow Indian Udhayveer Sidhu, who had who had won gold in junior men's 25 m and standard pistol categories, also competed at the event but was out in the ranking round. India is at sixth position in the medal tally of the championships with a total of 15 medals, consisting of six gold, three silver and six bronze medals. China is the table topper with 32 medals, including 17 golds.

The championships started in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 onwards and will go on till October 25. (ANI)

