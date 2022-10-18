Indian juniors win four more golds in ISSF World Championship

Indian junior shooters were on rampage claiming as many as four more gold medals at the ISSF World Championship here on Tuesday.

The four medals swelled India's tally to 20 medals including nine gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. They are now placed second behind China, who have 18 gold for a grand total of 37 medals.

India's gold rush on competition day six began early with the team of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh wining the air pistol team in the junior women's category, beating China 16-6 in the gold medal clash. The team had made the title round on Monday after coming through two stages of qualification.

It was then the turn of the junior rifle girls and the trio of Ramita, Nancy and Tilottama Sen struck gold in the air rifle team women Junior competition. They too beat a Chinese team 16-2 in a dominating display. They had earlier in the day also topped round one of qualification with 941.5 points and round two as well with a score of 627.6.

India's third gold of day six came in the Air Rifle Team Men Junior event where Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain trumped China yet again with a favourable 17-11 score line in the final. The junior riflemen emulated their women counterpart in registering a wire-to-wire victory. They had topped round one early in the day with a score of 937.9 after 90 shots and round two with 626.8 after 60 shots.

In 25m rapid fire pistol, junior mixed team pairing of Payal Khatri and Adarsh Singh won the fourth and final gold of the day, beating the pair of Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan 17-9 in the gold medal match.

They had finished second in round one with 567 and topped round two of qualification with a score of 382.

Sameer picked up his second bronze of the day in the same event, where he partnered with Tejaswini to beat Luo Zizhao and Wang Shiwen of China 16-2, in the bronze medal match. The pair had finished third in qualification round two with a score of 370 and third in round one as well with a score of 560.

His first medal had come early in the 25m rapid fire pistol team junior competition where he partnered with Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh to trounce Italy 16-2. They had earlier finished third in round two of qualification with a score of 562, to make it to the bronze round.

